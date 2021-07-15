Idaho House and Senate Democrats today came out against reconvening the Legislature in response to three of the state’s largest health care systems announcing they’ll require their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by September. “Republicans are once again trying to exploit COVID to score political points against each other,” House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said in a statement. “Meanwhile, Democrats have been doing their homework and we found that prohibiting employers from requiring vaccines is likely to be challenged in court and will likely fail.”
Necochea noted that when HB 140 was proposed during the legislative session, she requested an Attorney General’s opinion on its constitutionality. The opinion raised serious legal and constitutional questions; it is attached to this post. The bill passed the House with bipartisan opposition, but never got a hearing in the Senate. It was proposed by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and sought to outlaw “discrimination against unvaccinated persons” by any employer or company that contracts with the state.
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “The job of political leaders is to strike the right balance. No one is calling for the government to require people to vaccinate, and no one is proposing jail time for those unvaccinated people who spread COVID to others. What we are saying is that a natural consequence of choosing not to vaccinate is not being qualified to do certain types of work.”
“I hate to see anyone lose their job,” said Burgoyne, an attorney, “but shifting the burden of a decision not to vaccinate on to patients and coworkers is unsafe and contrary to the basic expectation that health care workers do no harm.”