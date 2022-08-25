Idaho Dems SCOTUS reaction

Rep. Ilana Rubel speaks during a rally at the Idaho State Capitol as Idaho Democrats react to the reversal of Roe v Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho House and Senate Democratic caucuses have issued the following statement about last night's injunction ruling from U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, partially enjoining Idaho's abortion "trigger" law as it relates to hospital emergency rooms:

"Idaho Democratic lawmakers are relieved the federal court has enjoined the 2020 abortion ban for its clear violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). Now Democratic lawmakers call on the Attorney General (AG) and the GOP-controlled legislature to end their opposition to the Department of Justice’s lawsuit to block this cruel, poorly written law.

