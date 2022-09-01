...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
House and Senate Democrats speak out at a press conference after both houses adjourned their single-day special session on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Idaho House and Senate Democrats held a press conference after both houses adjourned sine die today, and vowed to be "vigilant" to "make sure that these dollars are real and that they are additive to the education budget." House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "This will maybe get us out of 51st place into 49th place in education today in America. ... We have more work to do."
She said Democratic lawmakers will work to make sure GOP lawmakers don't create a "shell game" where the new earmarked education funds are just offset by cutting other state funding for schools.
"We made a great step today," Rubel said. "49th is unequivocally better than 51st."
She and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, have long pushed for increased education funding in Idaho.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.