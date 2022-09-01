House, Senate Dems press conference special session

House and Senate Democrats speak out at a press conference after both houses adjourned their single-day special session on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho House and Senate Democrats held a press conference after both houses adjourned sine die today, and vowed to be "vigilant" to "make sure that these dollars are real and that they are additive to the education budget." House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "This will maybe get us out of 51st place into 49th place in education today in America. ... We have more work to do."

She said Democratic lawmakers will work to make sure GOP lawmakers don't create a "shell game" where the new earmarked education funds are just offset by cutting other state funding for schools.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

