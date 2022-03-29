Idaho House and Senate Democratic leaders gave their reactions to this year’s legislative session on Monday, as lawmakers continue to try to wrap up the session this week.
“We’re hopefully getting really close to that,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who said she was “still reeling from last week’s horrific display on the House floor, culminating in a post-midnight session on Friday night.”
She decried GOP lawmakers’ moves to cut the Commission for Libraries Budget in part because they were angry over emails from librarians opposing HB 666, a bill that passed the House but didn’t get a hearing in the Senate, seeking to criminalize librarians if minors check out harmful materials.
“I think it reflects a problem that goes far beyond library funding, and if normalized, would undermine our very form of government,” Rubel said. “We cannot allow citizens to be punished for speaking out on legislation that impacts them.”
“We have a House GOP caucus that has truly lost its way from conservative small government,” Rubel said. “That caucus now prefers to fixate on imaginary, divisive social issues that are ginned up on Fox News, and they focus on those to the near exclusion of the very real issues that actually face Idahoans.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “It was blessedly not a long session, but unfortunately we didn’t get a lot accomplished.” She said the Senate served to “make sure that much that came over from the House that was mostly political grandstanding didn’t gain any traction.”
The two did laud legislation that minority Democrats supported that passed this year. That included funding for full-day kindergarten; infrastructure investments; a long-sought rural educator incentive program; a major improvement of Idaho teachers’ health insurance; and more.