Both houses have now adjourned for the day and will be back at 10 a.m. on Friday. By my count, the House passed seven bills or resolutions, killed one (HB 567 on driver’s license suspensions and infractions), sent one back to committee after much debate (HB 662 on divorce actions and community property), and held two.
The House also quickly voted down another attempt from Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, to call HB 448, his personal bill on grocery tax repeal, out of the House Ways & Means Committee to the floor without a hearing. Rep. Joe Palmer’s motion to cut off debate passed 58-11 before any debate could start; and then the House voted 58-11 to excuse the committee from Nate’s call.
The Senate passed five bills, three of them on unanimous votes and one with just two “no” votes (a House-passed supplemental appropriation for Medicaid); it held two bills. SB 1290 on establishing a Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive program was held for one day, and SB 1309, the Texas-style anti-abortion bill, is being held until Feb. 28.
Among legislative committees scheduled to meet this afternoon are the Senate Commerce, Transportation, Education and Health & Welfare committees; and the House Agriculture, Local Government and Transportation committees. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, announced that the planned meeting of the House Environment, Energy & Technology Committee this afternoon has been canceled.
