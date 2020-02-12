After two more hours of testimony this morning, House Rev & Tax has wrapped up its hearing on HB 409, Rep. Mike Moyle's proposed one-year freeze on property tax budgets of all local governments in Idaho; Chairman Gary Collins said the committee will conclude the hearing tomorrow morning, but will take no more testimony. Again today, most of the testimony was against the bill, including from numerous representatives of Idaho local governments. Several citizens, including some Canyon County residents, spoke in favor of the bill.
House Rev & Tax wraps up 2nd day of hearing on tax freeze, no vote before tomorrow
