Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presents the bill to the House Revenue & Taxation Committee on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

House Rev & Tax Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presenting the governor’s special-session bill to his committee, asked rhetorically, “Why a special session?” His first answer: Money. The state has a lot, and when that’s happened in the past, it’s offered tax relief, he said. “There are a lot of funds out there that, frankly, a lot of it needs to go back where it came from,” Harris said.

He also cited the pinch of the current rate of inflation. “This bill does four things,” he said. “First is a rebate. … We’re looking at a half a billion dollars out of existing funds, cash on hand, go back to taxpayers. That’s just a phenomenal amount.”

