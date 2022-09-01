...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presents the bill to the House Revenue & Taxation Committee on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
House Rev & Tax Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presenting the governor’s special-session bill to his committee, asked rhetorically, “Why a special session?” His first answer: Money. The state has a lot, and when that’s happened in the past, it’s offered tax relief, he said. “There are a lot of funds out there that, frankly, a lot of it needs to go back where it came from,” Harris said.
He also cited the pinch of the current rate of inflation. “This bill does four things,” he said. “First is a rebate. … We’re looking at a half a billion dollars out of existing funds, cash on hand, go back to taxpayers. That’s just a phenomenal amount.”
Second, he said, is “ongoing tax relief,” in the form of collapsing Idaho’s individual income tax brackets into a single bracket with a rate of 5.8%, down from the current top rate of 6%. “To me that’s phenomenal, phenomenal,” Harris said. The bill also lowers the corporate income tax rate from the current 6% to 5.8%.
Finally, the bill sets up an ongoing transfer of state sales tax funds to education, including funds for K-12 public schools and higher education/workforce training.
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, moved to introduce the bill. There was no discussion, but Zach Brooks, the sub for Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, asked a question. “As I read this, are we violating … the Idaho state Constitution in combining multiple ways ... in this bill?” he asked.
Harris responded, “Thanks for the question. I can’t answer that.” Only a court could say if the bill violates the Idaho Constitution’s single-subject rule. However, he said, analysis suggests it doesn’t. “We also have an AG’s opinion requested by some of our colleagues in the Senate in the Democratic caucus,” and that opinion, Harris said, “concludes it’s not.”
With that, there were no more questions, and the committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.