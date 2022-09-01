House committee
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The House Revenue & Taxation Committee has voted unanimously in favor of HB 1, the bill to cut income taxes, give out one-time rebates, and boost education funding. Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, moved to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass." And though numerous committee members commented on the bill, none opposed it in the unanimous voice vote.

Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, expressed the strongest opposition to the bill, saying she felt it was rushed and more input should have been taken. "We’ve bene hearing for years the need from our constituents for tax relief," she said, including property tax relief and grocery tax relief. "I coin the term bread crumbs," she said. "While this is a small tax relief plan, I really feel that we should be doing a lot more for the people in our state and giving them the tax relief that they need. Education, there never seems to be enough money for education. I have kids in school, I get it, but there’e some mismanagement."

