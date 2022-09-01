...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The House Revenue & Taxation Committee has voted unanimously in favor of HB 1, the bill to cut income taxes, give out one-time rebates, and boost education funding. Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, moved to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass." And though numerous committee members commented on the bill, none opposed it in the unanimous voice vote.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, expressed the strongest opposition to the bill, saying she felt it was rushed and more input should have been taken. "We’ve bene hearing for years the need from our constituents for tax relief," she said, including property tax relief and grocery tax relief. "I coin the term bread crumbs," she said. "While this is a small tax relief plan, I really feel that we should be doing a lot more for the people in our state and giving them the tax relief that they need. Education, there never seems to be enough money for education. I have kids in school, I get it, but there’e some mismanagement."
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, said, "Education is important. … This is one more investment. So I would just say this to the educators in the state of Idaho ... we’re doing our best to help you, but the ball’s in your court now. So we need to see something coming from you."
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, said, "I too will be supporting this bill, totally. I believe in our education system, and I quite frankly am very proud of our education system and I think that where I come from, those people work really hard, and they too have announcements out for more janitors and more cooks and more subs and more teachers, and this will help them as well. I think they do an exemplary job. All of my grandchildren are in Idaho schools."
She added, "If there’s anything that I’ve heard any negative about, it’s the rebate, because they want it to go to education."
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, expressed concern about the "lopsidedness" of the tax relief, saying it compounds a problem lawmakers have already created in state tax policy. "I'm going to offer my qualified support of this legislation, because I think that it's the right thing to do for our kids and schools," she said.
Two committee members, Reps. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, and Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, said they had reservations about whether the bill strictly met the single-subject rule, but they'd support it.
The bill now moves to the full House for debate.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.