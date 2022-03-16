The House Revenue & Taxation Committee just voted 9-6 to send a complex new bill, 27 pages long with 61 sections, making changes in property taxes and funding for public defense and for cities’ and counties’ revenue-sharing funds from the state sales tax, to the full House for a vote without a hearing.
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, proposed the bill, saying the House earlier passed his bill, HB 735, changing the funding source for public defense in Idaho, and it’s sitting on the Senate side. “There’s been some concerns from some of our friends on the Senate side,” he said. “Decided we’d better have something in the hopper in case they don’t pass that bill.”
The new bill, he said, which doesn’t yet have a bill number, would provide $50 million in property tax relief, he said, compared to the $40 million from HB 735.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, asked Moyle, “I’m just curious: What is the cities’ position on this bill vs. the previous one?”
“I have no idea,” Moyle responded. “I haven’t talked to ‘em about it.”
Moyle told the committee, “It changes the funding source ... where the revenues come. Under the old bill, it was shared equally between the cities and counties.” The new bill, he said, would tap counties’ portion of state revenue-sharing for the public defense costs, while also requiring cities to reduce their property tax budgets by half the amount of increased revenue-sharing money they receive from the state each year, with the aim of property tax relief. It also leaves intact revenue sharing for other types of taxing districts, which the earlier bill didn’t do.
“The cities in this bill will at least have to give some property tax relief with any new revenue,” Moyle said. His earlier bill tapped cities’ portion of revenue-sharing for half the costs of public defense, though that’s a county expense, not a city expense; the overall aim of the bill was described as shifting the funding burden for public defense to the state to provide property tax relief. It also makes changes to specific types of property tax levies.
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, said, “This helps some of my counties that did not have a charity levy. I appreciate that.” He moved to introduce the new bill.
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, made a substitute motion to introduce the bill and send it straight to the House’s 2nd Reading Calendar without a hearing.
Necochea said, “This bill is complex, and when we passed the other version of it, we heard it and then we voted on it (in the full House), I don’t know, a couple hours later. I would support the original motion. I would very much appreciate a hearing. There are stakeholders who are impacted, we haven’t heard from them and don’t know where they stand.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, asked Moyle, “What is the, I guess, the imperative of getting something through this year?”
Moyle responded, “Property taxes are a problem, and the bigger bills, like 741, aren’t going to make it because of the concerns and the complexities. This is not a complex bill.”
But when Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, asked Moyle to explain which sections of the bill take effect when, Moyle said, “It’ll take a while, because there’s so many sections of the bill. … A bunch of those sections are repealed that deal with indigent care, that happens right away. … Some happen at the end. … There are 61 sections in this bill.”
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, said, “We’re up against the clock now, and property tax has been a big concern in my district, I think everywhere. … And to address Rep. Necochea’s concern, we have to vote on this on the House floor, so we have time to go over it … but if we’re going to get it done this year, we have to get it moving.”
The acting chair, Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, called for a voice vote, but the outcome was unclear so he called for a roll call. Those supporting advancing the bill without a hearing were Reps. Addis, Dixon, Moyle, Gestrin, Okuniewicz, Shepherd, Hartgen, Weber and Adams. Those opposed were Reps. Kauffman, Chaney, Cannon, Manwaring, Necochea and Ruchti. So the substitute motion passed.