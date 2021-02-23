The House Revenue & Taxation Committee today endorsed HB 211, which is identical to a bill Gov. Brad Little vetoed last year, to require county assessors to substitute a sales price in the past 12 months from an “arms-length transaction” for their assessed value on a home, if the taxpayer appeals and chooses to provide evidence of that sales price. Last year’s vetoed bill was proposed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; this year’s version is from Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene.
“This is no attempt to do anything but make our appeal process much easier, much simpler for the taxpayer,” Addis told the House committee, as well as “simpler and more transparent for the entity.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, “I do like a lot of the things in this bill. … But I’m struck by the current context of real estate right now. … We’ve got people pouring in from other states that are paying top dollar for these houses, and it’s rising prices up at such a rapid rate. My house is valued at twice as much as it was 10 years ago, and I didn’t change anything.” Necochea said the bill would give an opportunity for a new purchaser to lock in their home value for a 12-month period, but not for existing homeowners who haven’t moved. “That’s going to shift the burden to somebody who’s been holding that house over a period of time,” she said.
The bill cleared the committee on a divided voice vote. In his veto message last year, Little wrote, “Tax policy should be fair, simple and predictable. This legislation if passed has the potential to result in unintended tax shifts as well as a lack of uniformity in the process of property tax assessment. It is for these reasons that I’m choosing to veto this legislation.”