The House has come back, and Majority Leader Mike Moyle said, “It’s our intent to do these three bills on this wisteria sheet and then we will finish this order and go to lunch.” The three bills are HB 587 as amended in the Senate, on urban renewal and highway districts; HB 560 as amended in the Senate, on agricultural land values; and SB 1430, allowing year-end transfers by the Board of Examiners from the Budget Stabilization Fund to the general fund if needed to meet the constitutional requirement for a balanced budget. That last one is in case the economic ripples from the coronavirus cut deeply into state tax revenues, beyond the roughly $55 million already left on the bottom line after lawmakers set the state budget his year.
HB 587a passed, 52-7; HB 560a, 59-0; and SB 1430, 59-0. There are 11 House members absent. The House then recessed until 2 p.m.