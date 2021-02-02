The Idaho House today unanimously passed a resolution in support of the naming of a new Naval submarine after the state of Idaho, something sponsor Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said is "really a big, big thing" that "all Idahoans can be proud of." The USS Idaho, a Virginia Class nuclear attack submarine, is under construction for the U.S. Navy in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be commissioned in 2022.
The last USS Idaho was a battleship commissioned in 1919.
Syme on Tuesday also revealed the USS Idaho crest, which will be hoisted on a flag above the submarine, embroidered on its sailors' uniforms and printed on USS Idaho letterhead. Within the crest is an opal with mountains and white pines, the state tree. Five feathers represent Idaho's Indigenous tribes. Two steelhead trout flank an outline of the state.
