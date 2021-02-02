Syme screenshot uss idaho

Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, speaks in favor of HCR 3 on the new "USS Idaho" in the Idaho House on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The Idaho House today unanimously passed a resolution in support of the naming of a new Naval submarine after the state of Idaho, something sponsor Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said is "really a big, big thing" that "all Idahoans can be proud of." The USS Idaho, a Virginia Class nuclear attack submarine, is under construction for the U.S. Navy in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be commissioned in 2022.

USS Idaho crest image

The last USS Idaho was a battleship commissioned in 1919.

Syme on Tuesday also revealed the USS Idaho crest, which will be hoisted on a flag above the submarine, embroidered on its sailors' uniforms and printed on USS Idaho letterhead. Within the crest is an opal with mountains and white pines, the state tree. Five feathers represent Idaho's Indigenous tribes. Two steelhead trout flank an outline of the state.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

