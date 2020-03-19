House Republicans have gone back into a closed-door, apparently trying to decide whether or not they’re willing to adjourn sine die – and risk the chance that Gov. Brad Little might veto some of the bills they’ve passed this session, without them having a chance to override the veto. Before the House GOP went back into caucus, Speaker Scott Bedke told the House, “We know what’s at stake here and what’s at play. It won’t be us that blinks, however.”
Asked about that at his coronavirus press conference just now, Little said, “The question is unrelated to the subject of the press conference, but I will tell you the Constitution gives me five days after delivery, and I think there’s still bills coming in over here.” He noted that the Idaho Constitution also gives specifies that governors have 10 days to sign or veto bills, or let them become law without his signature, after the legislative session adjourns sine die.
“I have told them that we will get to ‘em , but today I’ve been tied up in this very issue (coronavirus) and tomorrow I’m going to be making stops at all the health districts all around the state,” Little said. “I think that was part of the infinite wisdom of our forefathers when they established the Constitution, to give the executive branch time to consider the legislation.”