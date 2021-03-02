After tying up the House all morning over concerns about an early learning grant to the state Board of Education, conservative hardliner Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and his supporters led an unsuccessful move to hijack a bill from GOP Rep. Dustin Manwaring of Pocatello this afternoon that provides a state income tax exemption for COVID-19 relief funds to try to turn it into a grocery tax repeal bill, by sending the bill to the House's General Orders for amendment. “This may be the only chance we get to vote for real tax relief this session,” Nate declared. “If you’re for grocery tax repeal or thinking about it, you should vote yes.”
Manwaring responded, “This is a hostile amendment. It’s coming on the floor for the first time; it’s news to me. … It’s not germane to what we have here. I’d just ask you to vote against this. Let’s keep it to the issue that we have before us.
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, noted that if the bill were sent to the amending order, as Nate proposed, any amendment could be added, not just the one he said he wants. “That’s another reason to respect the committee process,” Clow said.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, said, “We have a process here that works.” The committee that passed the bill could have voted to send it to the amending order, he said, “but they didn’t. The committee voted to send it up here with a ‘do-pass’ recommendation. I would support the committee’s process that they went through.”
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, chairman of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, also spoke out against Nate’s move. “We have wonderful and plentiful tax relief coming this year, watch out for it, be ready for it,” he told the House. “This is not the place and time for this activity.”
The House then voted down Nate’s motion, 18-49, and then passed Manwaring’s bill, HB 251, 63-4. A few minutes later, the House went at ease so Nate could receive the "crow," an aging statue of a black crow that's passed around among lawmakers. It was presented to him by the previous recipient, Minority Leader Ilana Rubel D-Boise.
"The crow flies when you have a motion that doesn't get 20 votes," House Speaker Scott Bedke explained for the benefit of new members of the House and the public. "I think this gentleman is trying for a world's record."