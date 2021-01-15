The Idaho House on Friday voted down Rep. Muffy Davis’ motion to suspend rules to allow her to vote remotely this session on an 11-49 party-line vote, leaving Davis, a paraplegic who uses a wheelchair, in tears.
“People’s health and welfare shouldn’t be partisan,” Davis, D-Ketchum, told the Idaho Press, her voice breaking. “And unfortunately this virus, which doesn’t care whether you’re disabled — it’s affecting everyone all over the world — has become a political pawn.”
"Life should be more important than that," said Davis, a world-renowned Paralympic athlete who was injured in a ski-racing accident at age 16 that left her with impaired lung function as well as without the use of her legs.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, noted that the motion was pared down at the last minute to make it as narrow as possible, allowing remote voting only for “a member of the House who has a physical impairment that places them at high risk for serious negative outcomes such as permanent physical damage or death if they were to contract COVID-19.”
“This was a very small ask,” Rubel said. “This is basically something that would’ve affected probably two people. … Most other legislatures are already doing this.”
Idaho GOP legislative leaders, who hold a large majority, have convened their session in person, and have refused to require masks or social distancing in their chambers, despite public health guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic. Their actions in their chambers are exempt from local public health orders because they’re a separate branch of government.
“This was basic humane relief we were asking for,” Rubel said. “It was kind of heartbreaking to see this go down on a party-line vote.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, strongly defended his “no” vote. “She took an oath of office and when she ran for office, she knew what the rules were," he said.
