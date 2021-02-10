The Idaho House has rejected legislation to end the requirement that government agencies in Idaho publish official notices in the newspaper, killing HB 53 on a 33-37 vote after a spirited debate. The bill would have allowed all government agencies in Idaho to just post the notices on their own websites instead.
The bill was proposed by freshman Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, who told the House the move would save money and “move us into the 21st Century.” I’ll update this post shortly with more from the debate.