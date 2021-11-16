The House has reconvened, and is suspending rules to take up bills that have come out of House committees yesterday or today; first up is HB 417, from Reps. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, and Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, on vaccine-related claims and workers compensation. Monks, opening debate, told the House, "It makes it easier for them to file those claims to be compensated."
"This isn't going to solve all the problems with the vaccine debate," Skaug told the House, but he said it will help people with bills.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, "This is a fairness bill. If an employer is going to require an employee to have a vaccination, and if there's an adverse consequence from that vaccination," it's fair to require that to be covered under workers compensation, he said.
Other items listed on the House's "suspension calendar" for this afternoon, apparently in no particular order, are House Bills 419, 421, 415, 412, 414, 429; SJM 105, the memorial that passed the Senate this morning; and HCR 24, a resolution on vaccine mandate lawsuits.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.