After quite a bit of controversy during this morning's House session, which I'll have more on shortly, the House has recessed until 1:30 p.m., and a Ways & Means Committee meeting has been announced for 1 p.m. in room EW 05 of the state Capitol. The agenda: A new bill from Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, on "State Budget, Education."
House recesses 'til 1:30, Ways & Means set for 1 p.m....
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.