...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The House has now reconvened, and read the bill, HB 1, across the desk. The next step is a hearing. “We’ll go at ease and go downstairs and have a hearing on the bill,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle.
The House then announced a joint hearing with the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee in the Lincoln Auditorium, immediately upon recess – which means right now.
Meanwhile, talk in the Statehouse hallways is that things seem to be moving relatively smoothly. Overheard: “The only thing that can happen now is somebody makes spectacle of themselves.”
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, confirmed to Eye on Boise that he's withdrawn his co-sponsorship from the bill, saying he did so because of "procedural issues between the branches, mainly." Dixon said he withdrew before the governor removed the 3% inflator from the bill. Asked if he's now opposing the bill, he said, "On principle, yes. Not necessarily policy."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.