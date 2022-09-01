Bedke sc
Screenshot

The House has now reconvened, and read the bill, HB 1, across the desk. The next step is a hearing. “We’ll go at ease and go downstairs and have a hearing on the bill,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle.

The House then announced a joint hearing with the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee in the Lincoln Auditorium, immediately upon recess – which means right now.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments