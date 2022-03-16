House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin reads the full text of a lengthy bill on charter school teacher certification, SB 1291a, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to waiving the requirement for full reading of the bill.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, has repeatedly objected to waiving the requirement for full reading of bills today, forcing House clerks to read the bills in full, regardless of their length. At some points, the clerks have had to trade off to keep their voices as they continue reading.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said she's been doing some math, and based on an estimate from the Legislative Services Office of how much it costs for the Legislature to be in session, she's figuring it costs taxpayers about $33 a minute for the House to be in session. "So far, we've wasted about 25 minutes on reading the bills," she said, even as House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin was reading another one, SB 1291a on charter school teacher certification, and wasn't done yet.
""It does seem a little ridiculous," Troy said, as Maulin, who was out sick a day earlier, paused to cough. "Time is money here, and we are wasting taxpayer dollars. This is silly."
Scott or one of her House allies has forced the full reading of at least five bills so far today in the House, including some that then drew no debate and quickly passed.
Before the House adjourned this afternoon shortly before 5 p.m., Troy requested permission to address the House; there was an objection, so she moved that she be granted that privilege. Her motion passed, 60-4, with just Reps. Moon, Nate, Nichols and Ferch objecting.
Troy then told the House, “I’ve always known that time is money, and our time here is expensive. It’s $24,000 a day for the entire Legislature to be here. So since 2/3 of the membership is here in the House, that’s $16,000 for the House to be in session. If it’s an eight-hour day, it’s $2,000 an hour or $33 a minute. And according to my handy dandy timer on my phone, we spent about 35 minutes reading bills.”
“While I know that’s constitutional, we have had a tradition here where the members of the bodies read the bills ourselves before we get to the floor,” she said, “and I would urge the body to consider how much this is costing Idaho’s taxpayers to be reading these bills that we have every opportunity to read before we get to the floor.”
