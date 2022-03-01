The Idaho House today passed five bills, held five, and returned one to committee: HB 617, the bipartisan bill from Reps. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, proposing some statewide rules aimed at preserving fairness in rental applications for apartments.
The bill was returned to committee by unanimous consent, a move that generally means it’s dead for the session. Among the bills that passed was Rep. Brooke Green’s bill, HB 620, enacting a public records exemption for mug shots of people who are placed on a mental health hold within 24 hours of being arrested for certain misdemeanors, which passed unanimously; HB 664 on audiologists, which passed 43-24; and HB 499, to extend police officer status for purposes of the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho to emergency dispatchers.
HB 499 drew lengthy and extensive debate, including an unsuccessful motion from Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, to send the bill to the House Commerce Committee for review, though it came from the House Judiciary Committee. That motion failed, 13-56, and the bill then passed, 52-18.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.