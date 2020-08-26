The House is preparing to adjourn sine die, marking the end of the special legislative session, which has run for three days, including well into the night on the final day. First, however, it needs to receive back word that the final bill, HB 6, has been delivered to the governor, which is in process now. The Senate may not be far behind…
House preparing to adjourn sine die...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.