There was a big procedural blowup behind the scenes in the House this morning. House GOP leaders shifted SB 1277, a bill about the homeowner’s exemption form, to the amending order, though no committee had voted to send it there. And they were about to move directly into their amending order, but Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, had heard about the move and submitted her own amendment, and it hadn’t yet returned from the Legislative Services Office.
Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said GOP leaders told her they planned to move ahead without the Democratic amendment, and consider just GOP amendments, and she strongly objected, threatening to force the reading of bills in full all day if necessary, a parliamentary maneuver that the minority can accomplish because waiving full reading of bills requires unanimous consent of the House.
So House GOP leaders backed off temporarily, Rubel said, and agreed to recess until 1:30. That’s when the House will return…
Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned until Monday.