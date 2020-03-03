After a highly emotional debate, the House has voted 52-17 in favor of HB 525, Rep. Bryan Zollinger's bill to remove all public funds going to any entity that also provides abortion, even for non-abortion related services. "This is a pro-choice bill," Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, told the House. "Providers of abortion have a choice to make: They can either stop providing abortions, or they can (not) accept state funding." Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, argued strenuously against the bill, which she noted has caused a split among anti-abortion activists; as did Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who said, "Maybe you don’t like Planned Parenthood but many people do. ... This bill does nothing but harass and try to choke out services for women and their families." I'll have more on this later, and will update this post. The bill now moves to the Senate.
House passes Zollinger's abortion defunding bill, 52-17
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.