SB 1027, the Wrongful Conviction Act, has passed the Idaho House unanimously, 70-0, and now heads to the governor’s desk. It’s a modified version of legislation that was vetoed last year after passing near-unanimously; the sponsors worked with the governor this year to address his concerns about last year’s version. As the House debated the bill, Christopher Tapp, who spent 20 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, watched from the gallery. “An innocent man was put behind bars. He lost 20 years of his life,” Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, the bill’s House sponsor, told the House. And yet Idaho had no mechanism to provide him any compensation, she said. “This isn’t right, when somebody has been wrongfully convicted.” She asked the House to “send a strong message that we don’t want to see this happen again.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, also spoke in favor of the bill. She addressed Tapp directly, saying, “I suppose as some part of this system, I just want to say how sorry I am … that this system failed you.” She praised Tapp and Carol Dodge, mother of the victim in that murder, for their work toward this legislation, to “try to take that experience and turn it into a better justice system for Idaho.”