After a bit of debate, the House has voted 67-3 in favor of HB 417, to require that adverse consequences from employer-required vaccinations be covered by workers compensation. The three "no" votes were from Reps. Toone, Mathias and Wood; Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who had expressed concerns about the proposal in committee, said she'd decided to support the bill and voted yes.
That bill now gets sent to the Senate side, and the House next suspended its rules and took up HB 412 from Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, forbidding “discrimination based on immunization status” in public accommodations, by employers, or by government. It’s modeled after a Montana law and includes exemptions for schools and health care facilities.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked Skaug if the bill would conflict with the Biden Administration vaccine mandates, should they be upheld in court.
"I expect there will be conflict," Skaug responded. "I'm happy that Montana is plowing the road on this."
Rubel told the House, "I do not think we are doing our people a favor by putting our businesses in a quandary where they have to choose between breaking state and breaking federal law."
She also asked Skaug about companies, like Micron Technology, that have employees who must travel overseas, including to countries where vaccines are required, and whether they'd be forbidden by the bill from requiring those workers be vaccinated. Skaug responded with the story of a Micron employee who doesn't travel overseas and is being required to get vaccinated, but doesn't want to. "The solution is for the employer not to mandate the vaccine," he said.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said most discrimination laws don't include exemptions. "I just don't see this rising to the same level as race, sex," he said, because it's not based on "immutable characteristics. ... This does not rise to that level of discrimination."
Skaug said, "This is a freedom bill." It then passed on a 48-22 vote.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.