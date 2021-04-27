The House voted 58-11 this afternoon in favor of SB 1211, Senate-passed legislation authorizing the state to hire private contractors to kill up to 90% of the wolves roaming Idaho. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, urged support for the bill, saying, “It doesn’t go as far as a lot of us would like to go, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, told the House, “I represent wolf central here in Idaho, and we have more wolves than you can shake a stick at. … I’ve had so many wolves go past my house, you know when they are so fearless that they are now walking down the center of a dirt road, that means there’s too many of ‘em, way too many of ‘em. … We’ve got to get this in check.”
The Idaho Department of Fish & Game reported in February that the wolf population has been holding at about 1,500 the past two years. The numbers were derived by using remote cameras and other methods, the AP reports. About 500 wolves have been killed in the state in each of the last two years by hunters, trappers and wolf-control measures carried out by state and federal authorities.
Jordan Morales, substituting for Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, debated against the bill, noting that Idaho Fish & Game opposes it, and that it would allow shooting wolves at night, whereas no other legal hunting methods in Idaho sanction nighttime shooting.
The bill would add an additional $190,000 a year to Idaho’s wolf control fund, taking it from Fish & Game; would allow trapping of wolves on private land year-round; would allow hunters to purchase unlimited numbers of wolf tags; authorizes the state Wolf Depredation Control Board to contract with private contractors to kill wolves anywhere in the state; and more. In addition, the legislation makes changes to allow hunting wolves with ATVs and snowmobiles and other methods allowed for animals classified as predators, such as coyotes. Also, state agencies outside of Idaho would be allowed to kill wolves in Idaho.
“This bill isn’t the end-all for the wolf problems, just a starting point,” Moyle told the House, promising there’ll be more legislation next year.
The Senate-passed bill now goes to the governor’s desk.
The House has now adjourned until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Between now and then, the House Ethics Committee will be holding a hearing on an ethics complaint against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, that’s scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
In addition to the wolf bill, the House this afternoon also passed SB 1204, declaring all federal American Rescue Plan Act funds “cognizable,” meaning lawmakers would have to appropriate them before they could be spent by state agencies, on a 38-31 vote; approved a $50 million allocation of ARPA funds to the governor’s emergency fund for 2022, 47-20; approved appropriating $78 million in one-time ARPA funds to the state Department of Health & Welfare for home and community-based care for Idahoans who otherwise would qualify for much more expensive nursing home care; and passed budgets for the lieutenant governor’s office and the state Military Division.