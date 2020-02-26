The House has voted 52-17 in favor of HB 500, Rep. Barbara Ehardt's bill to forbid transgender women or girls from participating in school sports, sending the bill to the Senate side. All House Democrats voted "no," as did three House Republicans, Reps. Chaney, Troy and Goesling.
In her closing debate, Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, told the House, "This is an important issue. … Please, please join with me in supporting girls and women and vote yes."
Ehardt again contended that her bill makes genital exams of female school sports players an option, rather than mandatory, telling the House that the bill says “may” rather than “shall,” but here’s the wording of the bill on Page 3, lines 15-20:
“If disputed, a student may establish sex by presenting a signed physicians statement that shall indicate the student's sex based solely on:
(a) The student's internal and external reproductive anatomy;
(b) The student's normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone; and
(c) An analysis of the student's genetic makeup.”
After the vote, the House recessed until 1:30. Meanwhile, the Senate has recessed until 4:15; it put off the hemp bill, SB 1345, until tomorrow.