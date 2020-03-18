The House has voted 54-16 to approve the Senate-amended version of HB500a, the transgender athletes bill, which forbids transgender girls or women from playing on high school or college teams that match their gender identity. House Democrats spoke bitterly against the bill. “It dehumanizes transgender females,” said Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise. “We already have existing policy that deals with transgender athletes. This bill is just harmful, and it’s dehumanizing.”
Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, called the bill “a total outrageous intrusion on the privacy of our children and a costly one.”
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, “It gives preferential treatment to cisgender girls, and it discriminates against transgender girls who are just trying to participate in life.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said, “I think the insistence that a pelvic exam under this legislation would be necessary is exaggerated. … The switch from ‘and’ to ‘or’ on the list of things ... for verification is one of my chief concerns, and that’s been addressed.” As for questions of who could dispute a young female players and when, Chaney said that would be worked out when the state Board of Education promulgated rules.
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said it doesn’t matter that there have been no complaints about unfair competition from transgender girls or women in school sports in Idaho. “I don’t think the timing could be better,” he said, saying the issue has arisen in Connecticut. “It needs to be done before that becomes an issue, so I think the timing is perfect,” Kerby said.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, accused the bill’s opponents of “misdirection,” saying, “Misdirection is a great strategy to throw off the opponent when you’re trying to score. … I spent 15 years coaching Division 1 basketball. … I’m very well aware of how these things work.”
The bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.