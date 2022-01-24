The Idaho House has voted 55-14 in favor of HB 443, major legislation to bring school districts employees’ health care coverage up to the same standard as that of state employees. The bill now moves to the Senate side; I’ll have a full story later today. Numerous House members debated in favor of the bill; only Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, spoke against it. Nate raised technical issues about the fiscal note and at one point was reprimanded after he suggested his opposition would be used as a “soundbite for the next campaign.”
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, later said she checked with the state Division of Financial Management about the fiscal note, and was advised that a bill like HB 443, which creates a fund but doesn’t allocate money to it, has a zero fiscal impact. Backers of the bill, including co-sponsor Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said it would be up to JFAC to vote on the funding, and the House would get a vote on that as well.
Among the many House members speaking out in favor of the legislation, which now moves to the Senate side, was Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, a longtime teacher. “In the 1960s and 1970s, we did have a state teacher insurance plan, it stopped in 1972,” she said. “And every school district since then has scrambled. … It truly has become an economy of scale. If you work in a district with 2,000 teachers, the buying power when you bid out an insurance plan is totally different than a school district that has 60. I’ve worked in a rural district my entire life. And when we have to bid insurance plans with $5,000 deductibles, you know what it takes in a teacher’s salary to do that? … It is so difficult to make ends meet. … The fact that we have this ability to join the state’s pool is just a blessing.”
Rep. Randy Furniss, R-Rigby, the bill’s lead sponsor, said he’s worked on the legislation for four years and been in at least 100 meetings about it. He said there’s “quite a gap” between what the state spends for state employee health insurance – including legislators – and what it provides for teachers. “We pay $12,500 for state employee health insurance and $8,400 for teachers,” he said. “For a decade we’ve been trying to get that up to where the state employees are, we just haven’t been able to do it or have the resources to do it. There’s been many challenges. … It’s been hard for teachers.”
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, having been a teacher for 32 years, this is the toughest time she’s seen for teachers in Idaho. “This gives our districts a choice at the local level whether they’re going to be involved or not,” she said. “Nothing could be more reasonable than to say let’s let them have the best choice they have at utilizing the tax dollars that they do have, to keep the best that we have in our schools.”
Scott drew several objections after she claimed the bill would give the appearance of benefiting Blue Cross due to campaign donations; it currently holds the contract to administer the state’s self-funded employee health insurance plan, but that contract goes out to bid again within the next year.
Horman told the House, “It doesn’t go to any particular insurer. … Districts will be able to take these funds, go out to bid. … We know districts are levying for health insurance costs, so not only are we going to get a better product at a lower cost, this should force our property tax rates down for supplemental levies.”
She said, “We’ve heard in testimony from teachers who had to leave because their salary was insufficient to provide for a family. … I have never believed that we would solve the salary problem in this state until we solve this.”
The other 12 House members who voted against the bill didn’t say why they objected to it; an even dozen House members from both parties spoke out strongly in support of it.