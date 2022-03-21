Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, presents HB 792, the first slice of the public school budget, to the Idaho House on Monday, March 21, 2022; it passed by a comfortable margin, as did the five school budget bills that followed it.
The Idaho House this afternoon passed six of the seven pieces of the public school budget, all on overwhelmingly positive votes and with little debate. The closest vote came on the Administrators Division, HB 792, but it still passed on a 51-17 vote. The Teachers Division, including teacher pay raises, passed 65-4. The Educational Services for the Deaf & Blind portion of the budget, HB 794, passed 68-1, with just Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, voting "no."
The Central Services Division budget, HB 795, passed 56-13. The Facilities Division passed 67-1, with just Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, voting "no." The Operations Division, HB 797, passed 57-11.
There's one big piece left, HB 788, the Children's Programs Division. Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert writes that it took less than half an hour for the House to pass all six bills today.
The rapid-fire votes were a marked departure from 2021, Richert writes, when the House voted down a teacher salaries bill, as part of a legislative impasse over school indoctrination concerns.
Taken together, the six budget bills allocate more than $2.1 billion of state tax dollars for K-12. And they make up the bulk of Gov. Brad Little’s request to increase K-12 spending by 11%.
The House formally signed off on two big K-12 line items, Richert reports:
• Another round of teacher pay raises. The budgets put $104 million of state money and federal coronavirus aid into the career ladder.
• A big investment in school employee health insurance. The budgets include $75.5 million in one-time money to help schools move their employees onto the state insurance plan, and $105 million in ongoing funding to beef up employee benefits. The Legislature has already OK’d the upgrade in insurance benefits; Little signed this benefits policy bill into law more than a month ago. The budgets essentially fund that policy decision made earlier in the session.
Despite the high stakes, Monday’s discussion was low-key.