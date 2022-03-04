By the time the House adjourned after running through the noon hour today, amid rumbling stomachs, it had passed nine bills, including HB 723 to have enrollment replace average daily attendance for purposes of calculating the school funding formula, which passed 39-26; HB 678, providing a sales tax exemption for semiconductor manufacturing projects, which passed 39-22; and two measures touted as small moves toward property tax relief. Those were:
• HB 648 from Rep. Mike Moyle,, R-Star, that would require local governments to reduce their property tax budgets by half the amount of the increase they get in each future year in state revenue-sharing from their 11.5% share of part of the Idaho sales tax.
"I’m not trying to go out and cut the throats of the local governments, they’re still going to have an increase," Moyle said. "I'm just trying to slow it down."
He said, "We want property tax relief. ... I think it’s better if we do it a little at a time."
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, decried the proposal as "a token" that would provide only a tiny amount of relief, maybe 1%. "We should’ve been taking all the money in the ... tax relief fund and throw that against property taxes," he said. "This bill doesn’t make any sense to me."
Reps. Lauren Necochea and Ilana Rubel, both Boise Democrats, said the bill would force local governments to cut services including police and fire during times of high growth, which generate those increases in sales tax proceeds. "This bill defunds the police," Rubel said. "Public safety is over half of my city’s budget."
The bill passed on a 43-24 vote and headed to the Senate.
• HB 690 from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, to set up a "surplus eliminator" to pay for property tax relief, with a cap of $80 million a year. It would expire in three years, and would route any unexpected and uncommitted state surplus to temporarily reducing local property tax levies for Idaho cities and counties. That bill passed, 48-13, with all the opposition coming from House Republicans. It, too, now moves to senators for consideration.
Also passed by the House today, on a 63-2 vote, was HB 684, a bipartisan proposal from Reps. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, aimed at ensuring free speech is protected on Idaho's college and university campuses. Meanwhile, the Senate passed seven bills today, all on either unanimous or near-unanimous votes, then held a commemoration of Idaho Day, which is today, before adjourning for the weekend.