After extensive debate, the House has voted 55-14 in favor of HB 220, Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug’s bill that seeks to forbid any public funds from going to any entity that provides abortion, or is affiliated with such an entity. The lengthy debate was marked by concerns from conservative hard-liners that the bill didn’t go far enough to ban all abortions. Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, decried Skaug’s mention of “political realities” when referring to exceptions in the bill. “We’re talking about babies’ lives here and we’re talking about political realities,” Nate told the House, though he later voted for the bill. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, “When they say it’s saving babies, I call BS, I’m not buying it.” After being admonished by the speaker for violating House rules in her debate, Scott said, “I recant my last statement,” and said, “I’m 100% against the abortion of babies, that means all babies.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, debated against the bill, saying it would limit health care services to needy Idahoans. The bill passed with all 11 House Democrats who were present and just three Republicans opposing it: Reps. Scott, Wisniewski and Wood. You can read a full report online here by Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.