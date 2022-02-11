The House has voted 48-16 in favor of HB 481, Rep. Charlie Shepherd's proposal to soften the blow of last year's HB 389 on needy seniors who get the Circuit Breaker property tax reduction; a different version from Sen. Regina Bayer earlier passed the Senate unanimously.
HB 389 removed from eligibility all otherwise qualified low-income seniors and people with disabilities if their home value was at or above 125% of the median home value in the county. The proposal from Shepherd, R-Pollock, would move that up to 150% or $300,000. Bayer's bill, SB 1249, just moves the cutoff to 200% of the median home value in the county.
Shepherd said he hesitated to go to 200% because, "Do we want to be giving a tax break to people living possibly that far outside their means?"
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, noted that in her neighborhood, the same neighborhood in which she grew up, "A dirt lot is selling for $350,000." Nevertheless, like many who spoke on the bill, Necochea said she supported it as a step toward easing what lawmakers imposed last year, and hoped for more.
"This is still income-capped," noted Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell. "So what we do by limiting that is people that have made good decisions their whole life, have a house that’s worth a lot of money now but now they’re retired and they only make less than the minimum here, we’re saying they don’t deserve a break. But I am supporting the bill."
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted that the average property tax reduction under the Circuit Breaker is just $800. "The maximum is $1,500, and that's only if you have no income," he said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.