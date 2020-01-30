After a short debate, the House has voted 48-21 in favor of HB 347, Rep. Heather Scott's bill to prohibit taxing districts, including cities, counties and school districts, from rerunning a bond proposal for 11 months after one fails. "The purpose of HB 347 is to protect voters from aggressive taxing districts that can and do continually run bonds over and over again when they fail at the ballot boxes," Scott, R-Blanchard, told the House. "It's a simple bill that recognizes the wishes and will of the voters for at least 11 months."
The bill would prohibit "a bond question of the same type or subject" for 11 months, regardless if the proposal has been altered or the amount reduced. Bonds votes are required before districts can go into debt to finance facilities, like new schools; they obligate patrons to pay higher property taxes over a period of years to pay off the project. Bond votes in Idaho require a two-thirds supermajority; it's not uncommon for districts that get just short of the two-thirds mark to try again, usually with a lower amount.
"This is government asking people for money," Scott told the House. "We limit election cycles all the time," as when legislators are elected to serve a two-year term. "What if your opponent could challenge you three months later?" she asked. "And then when they lose a second time, they challenge you again after a couple more months?"
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, a longtime teacher, opposed the bill, noting that several of Idaho's neighboring states require lower margins to pass school bonds, including simple majorities in Montana and Utah and a 60% requirement in Washington; and that Idaho has limited school bond votes to four specific election dates each year. "Let's not take that local control away from our districts," she said.
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a retired school superintendent, told the House, "We should stop and think about what's our role, what's the locals' role. ... We let them figure out their own problems, and not make rules for outliers."
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said her local school board wants to "just keep taxing us to death," and they "flat won't listen, so I definitely support this bill."
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, called Scott's bill "a great concept," adding, "I wish it went a little bit further."
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, "I'm a parent. When my children ask me the same question over and over again, I get parent fatigue." She said it's the same for voters: They get "voter fatigue" and get worn down by repeated requests.
Scott declared, "This law is addressing the bad actors out there that are not respecting the people." The bill now heads to the Senate side of the Capitol, where similar House-passed legislation died in 2018.