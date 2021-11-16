Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, presented HB 429 to the House, to allow exemptions from health measures in schools including masks, plexiglas barriers, or “other similar medical measures,” both for children at parental discretion and for adults at their own discretion. The bill also prohibits any limitations on participation in “school activities or programs” because of the exemptions.
House Education Chair Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, asked Nate about a child who obviously has chicken pox and wants to wrestle that day; and whether the bill goes too far. “No, this bill is not going too far,” Nate responded, saying he didn’t think it would apply to illness.
“I read this thing totally different,” Clow responded.
Nate also said his bill would only apply to students, not staff, but the bill’s text says it applies to “any individual age eighteen (18) years or older acting on his own behalf, and any parent or guardian of a minor child acting on behalf of the child.”
Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, a high school teacher, told the House, “This mandates us taking care of things that should be handled at the local level.”
“I think that we need to continue to trust our public educators, we need to trust our teachers, we need to trust our school boards to make these kinds of decisions,” he said.
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said she drives a school bus and she doesn’t wear a mask. “This is just wrong of us to be requiring these students to wear these masks,” Hanks told the House. “We’re ruining their childhood experience by continuing that.”
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said responsibility for students lies with parents, not school boards.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said masking is problematic for some children including those on the autism spectrum. “If the parents want to mask their kids they can mask their kids,” she said. “As far as these kids go, keep the masks off them. We don’t have an issue in our schools.”
Forty-five minutes into the debate, Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, moved the previous question, a moved that if supported, cuts off debate. It failed, 30-38.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said her husband's a doctor and her family knows of many others who have been torn apart by COVID-19, and her children “want to do everything they can to make sure that they don’t spread the disease to others. They cheerfully wear their masks.”
“When we don’t have masks, we have more outbreaks, teachers and staff get sick, and we have more school closures,” she said. “This puts the ability of our kids to be in school – where we all want them – at risk.”
Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, said he believes science doesn’t actually support many of the measures that are recommended by health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19, including masks. “We’re not reaching herd immunity with the vaccine because this isn’t a sterilizing vaccine,” he said. He also said masks are “converting people into mouth-breathers.”
Nate, in his closing debate, said, “This does not undo mandates; this just provides exemptions to mandates.”
“Requiring a mask is harmful, and it’s being done to kids,” he said. “This is a freedom bill, I encourage your support for it.”
The bill passed, 42-28, after an hour-plus debate, and now heads to the Senate side. After the vote, the House took a 10-minute break; it’s been going straight through for nearly three hours.