The House has passed HB 309, which House sponsor Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, said was just an update to an existing state tax-deferral program. "It just makes it so if people want to use the program, they're not going to get kicked out of their home," von Ehlinger told the House. "It's just making it a little more friendly."
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, "This tax deferral program just hasn't been used period by our taxpayers. In 2019, the Tax Commission advised only one property owner used this program."
Gannon spoke in favor of aspects of HB 309 including lowering the interest rate from 6% to 2% and making the program more widely available; the bill would fund it at $5 million, vs. the current $500,000 cap. But he also raised concerns about the bill's provision disqualifying anyone with a home equity loan. "Most people that are in such dire straits that they have to get a tax deferral are already going to have some encumbrance on their home such as a home equity loan," Gannon said. However, he said on balance, he'd support the bill.
The measure would allow seniors with households incomes of up to $50,000 a year to apply to have the state pay their property taxes in full until they die or sell the home; then the state would get paid back with interest. Only those with sufficient home equity would qualify; a first mortgage would be allowed, but not home-equity loans or second mortgages.
Rep, Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, "I will give this bill my green light, but with an important footnote. This is an optional program, and I'm willing to support it because it is an optional program for seniors who are struggling with their circumstances and are wiling to say, 'OK, state, you can take over my property and take over the value of my property,'" she said. "This absolutely cannot be our solution to property taxes." Necochea said she just got an email from an Idahoan in her 60s on this issue. "She said, 'We need real property tax reductions, not liens on our homes,'" Necochea said.
Though no one debated against the bill, 21 House Republicans voted against it.
HB 309 is part of a two-bill package of legislation sponsored by von Ehlinger and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Nampa; the second bill, HB 310, which hasn't emerged from committee, sought to dial back the existing "circuit breaker" tax break for needy seniors to save $6.6 million a year by disqualifying many of those now getting the break. You can read more about both bills in my Saturday story here at idahopress.com. HB 309 now moves to senators for consideration.