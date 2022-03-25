The Idaho House has passed SB 1259, legislation to provide property tax relief for operators of certified care homes for people with disabilities, and sent the Senate-passed bill to the governor’s desk. Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, has pushed for the bill for the past two years, but last year it died by one vote in the House. Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, the bill’s House sponsor, told the House the bill will help the state’s most vulnerable people be cared for in a home-like setting, rather than being institutionalized.
Currently, caregivers who receive Medicaid payments for providing that certified in-home care, which can be for up to four patients, are disqualified for the Circuit Breaker, the small property tax reduction Idaho provides to low-income needy seniors. SB 1259 exempts those Medicaid payments from the income calculation for circuit-breaker eligibility; the care home operators still have to meet all other Circuit Breaker eligibility requirements.
“They get paid for six and a half hours a day, but this is a 24-hour job,” Adams told the House.
The bill passed 51-14 with no debate.
Wintrow said in a news release after the vote that in order to keep people with disabilities out of institutions, Idaho is one of many states that allows someone to become licensed to care for a person in their home. The in-home caregiver is compensated, and receives an average of $54 per day from Medicaid. Currently, that money isn’t considered income by federal standards. Wintrow said it doesn’t make sense for the state of Idaho to be more onerous than the federal government, and the bill would change that policy.
Institutionalized nursing care costs $273 per day, or about $100,000 annually, according to the Division of Medicaid. Right now, roughly 3,000 Idaho residents receive in-home care in a certified family home. If all were institutionalized, that cost would be about $300 million per year.
The bill was supported by the AARP, the Idaho Caregivers Alliance, and the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities.
Wintrow said the issue first came to her attention in 2020 at an annual caregiver’s conference, when she spoke with JoAnn Vasko, who owns a certified-family home in Nampa and is a full-time, in-home caregiver for her son.
“That conversation with JoAnn led me to the state Tax Commission and the Department of Health and Welfare to learn the scope of the issue. And after a two-year push, we finally got it,” Wintrow said. “I’m honored to have worked with so many people to get to this point, and hope it’ll receive the governor’s signature, so we can give our in-home caregivers much-needed property tax relief. This approach saves a lot of money and keeps people in a home setting — the best of both worlds.”