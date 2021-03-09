After a fair amount of debate, much of it in favor, the House has voted 47-22 in favor of HB 294, Rep. Wendy Horman's bill to both extend the "Strong Students, Strong Families" grant program post-pandemic, with $30 million in funding, and also to launch a new $5 million state scholarship program for Idaho students who attend private schools. Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig covered the debate and will have a full story; I'll post a link here when it's out. The bill now moves to the Senate side. After that, the House suspended its rules to begin taking up bills on its 2nd Reading Calendar, and it is now debating HB 195, the "targeted picketing" bill.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.