With no debate, the House has passed Rep. Jason Monks' resolution encouraging the governor to tap CARES Act funds to pay extra stipends to attract poll workers for the November election. Now, the House is going at ease for two committee meetings: First, the House State Affairs Committee will meet in room EW 42 to consider two election-law bills that the Senate passed yesterday. Then, 15 minutes after that hearing ends, the House Judiciary Committee will meet in the Lincoln Auditorium to continue its hearing from yesterday on four civil liability bills.
The single "no" vote on HR 1, the poll worker resolution, was from Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, who voted via pair slip as he's not here today.