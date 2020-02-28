The House is pushing through its calendar this afternoon, and has debated and voted on several controversial bills so far. Among them: It’s passed HB 487, to revise the state’s rules on pesticide spraying at the request of a cropduster group, on a 55-12 vote; that bill now moves to the Senate side, and Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek will have a full report later, which I’ll post. HB 393, to eliminate the option for March and August elections on school bonds or levies and restrict them only to the November general election and the May primary, passed, 45-20, and also heads to the Senate. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, sponsored that bill; Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a retired school superintendent, said
The House also has voted 48-14 in favor of HB 514, Rep. Paul Shepherd’s bill to remove the 1938 requirement that the Idaho Fish & Game Commission not be dominated by members of a single political party. It was a straight party-line vote with all House Democrats opposed. Shepherd said his idea was to “try and get the politics out of this.”