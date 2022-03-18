Despite opposition from some Idaho businesses, the Idaho House today gave final passage to the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” sending legislation to the governor’s desk to impose a one-year ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements by businesses, venues or employers in the state.
The House vote was 45-23 in favor of SB 1381, which had earlier passed the Senate.
The only exceptions allowed in the bill are for health care workers subject to federal law, existing contractual arrangements, and employees who are required to travel out of state or enter specific work areas where vaccines are required. Violations would be misdemeanors punishable by $1,000 fines.
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, the House sponsor of the bill, said it’s “to try and resolve an issue that was in the forefront of everyone’s mind here in Idaho: People were losing their jobs over a shot. And this legislation is a culmination of all those efforts.”
Numerous bills have been introduced by GOP lawmakers this year to outlaw vaccine mandates from private businesses. Among them: The House earlier passed HB 581, sponsored by Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, to make it a crime for any employer, even of just a single in-home caregiver, to inquire about an employee’s vaccine status.
Shepherd spoke in favor of SB 1381 in the House debate. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.