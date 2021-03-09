The Idaho House of Representatives Monday passed a bill to allow school districts to decide whether to engage in labor negotiations with teachers unions, writes reporter Sami Edge of Idaho Education News. Idaho law requires school districts to engage in labor negotiations with teachers unions, if the majority of teachers are represented by the union.
HB 174, sponsored by Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, would make that optional; the bill now moves to senators for consideration. Her bill changes one word in the section of law that says districts and education associations “shall” enter into negotiations to “may” enter into negotiations.
If the bill passes, districts could implement salaries and benefits without having to negotiate or agree with teachers’ representatives. The Idaho Education Association and teachers spoke against the bill in committee, while the Idaho Freedom Foundation and some parents supported it, Edge reported.
Moon says the bill would give districts more flexibility on whether to engage with a union, especially if the union “acts poorly.”
“A union that acts poorly must still be afforded negotiation, and this would change that,” Moon said Monday. “So, if they act poorly you can still negotiate — but negotiate with the teachers directly.”
The bill passed on a 45-25 vote, with 13 Republicans joining the House’s 12 Democrats in opposition.
Two Republican House Education Committee leaders joined Democrats in opposing the bill on the House floor. Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said he worries the bill would damage teacher morale.
Vice Chairman Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said the bill probably wouldn’t change negotiation practices at large or small school districts, but could be a potential problem at mid-sized districts where administrators and the teachers union are in conflict.
“If there’s bad blood, they’re not getting along with each other, the board can tell these guys, with this language, to take a flying hike. It’s going to make a bad relationship worse,” Kerby said. “It’s going to have a net negative effect.” You can read Edge's full report online here at idahoednews.org.