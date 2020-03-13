Before it adjourned this afternoon from its second afternoon session of the day, the House passed six of the seven bills that make up the public schools budget, excepting only the budget for the Administrators Division, which it didn't take up. Here are the votes:
TEACHERS DIVISION, HB 627: 60-5. The five "no" votes were from Reps. Barbieri, Christensen, Giddings, Remington, and Scott.
OPERATIONS DIVISION, HB 628: 57-7. The seven "no" votes were from Reps. Christensen, Giddings, Moon, Nichols, Remington, Scott, and Zito.
CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS DIVISION, HB 629: 54-10, with "no" votes from Reps. Barbieri, Christensen, Giddings, Moon, Nichols, Remington, Scott, Shepherd, Wisniewski, and Zito.
FACILITIES DIVISION, HB 630: 64-0
CENTRAL SERVICES DIVISION, HB 631: 63-1, with just Rep. Goesling voting "no."
EDUCATIONAL SERVICES FOR THE DEAF & BLIND, HB 632: 64-0.
All six budget bills now move to the Senate.