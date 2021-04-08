The House has voted 59-11 in favor of HB 362, the latest version of the transportation bonding bill, sending the measure to the Senate. It would shift 4.5% of Idaho’s state sales tax proceeds each year, up from 1% now, from the state general fund to roads, with $80 million of that amount going to the Idaho Transportation Department for bonding for big road and bridge projects; up to $1.6 billion in bonded projects could be funded. “I guess this is a case of good, better, best,” Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, told the House; he’s the House Transportation Committee chair and the lead sponsor of the bill, and earlier proposed two other versions, one of which, HB 342, passed the House 63-4 on March 17.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, spoke out against the bill, saying he believed any type of borrowing was unconstitutional. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, also debated against the bill, decrying borrowing and suggesting her constituents are concerned about which version of the bill is going forward; she cited HB 314, the first version introduced, and said her constituents have “a problem with taking out debt on future generations to fund our roads.”
“There’s plenty of money in this state,” Scott said. “We are giving the colleges enough money to indoctrinate kids. … I would really encourage your ‘no’ vote on this bill until we can get a bill to fund our roads properly without taking out debt for future generations.” Scott also suggested the bill was “slipped in through Ways & Means,” though it had a hearing in the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday, where all testimony was in favor and the bill passed unanimously.
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-Hammett, also spoke against the bill, saying she liked HB 342 better. “I really liked that previous bill,” she said.
Palmer, in his closing debate, said, “I guess there’s some confusion. We spoke about 314 earlier. 314 is a bill that is still sitting in committee that never did have a hearing and move forward. 342, which is the last one referenced, is basically the same bill, it’s just the split is different. Which everyone so far that has spoken against it voted for it, the same bill.” Indeed, Nate, Scott and Hanks all voted in favor of HB 342.
Under HB 342, the funds would have been split roughly 70-30 between ITD and local highway jurisdictions. Under HB 362, a fixed $80 million of the funds shifted would go to ITD for bonding, with the remainder and any future growth going to local highway jurisdictions. The bill’s fiscal note estimates locals would get $4 million the first year, but that amount will grow over time. “It should be a really good bill for all transportation, including the locals,” Palmer told the House. “It will be a little bit later for the locals, but it will grow at a faster rate for them. Also it will give some stabilization to ITD.”
Palmer said he was surprised by the newfound concerns over bonding. “I’m at a loss why everyone’s saying that,” he said. “In fact, what this bill does is limit the bonding. … This bill actually limits it. So I think it’s actually a better bill to limit bonding and set it into statute in a way that makes the state safer and takes care of our transportation.”
“The only way you take care of big projects is to do this,” Palmer said. “So if you want any big projects, this is where it needs to come from. We’ve been working on it for a long time. This is a good bill, it’d be good for every single district in the state of Idaho. I’d thank you for your vote.”