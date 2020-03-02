The House has voted 63-7 to approve a proposal from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, to allow a property owner who’s appealing a tax assessment to override the county assessor’s decision on the property’s value with either an actual sale amount, from an “arms-length sale,” or a current appraisal completed by an Idaho-certified appraiser within the last 12 months. “Most areas of the state this isn’t really a problem,” Moyle said. “In other areas of the state, especially fast-growing areas, the appraisals are coming in way higher than what the actual property is selling for, like way higher, like hundreds of thousands of dollars higher.”
Moyle said he reworked the bill, HB 561, after hearing concerns from county assessors and the Idaho Association of Realtors, to make sure that Idaho remains a “non-disclosure” state – that people don’t have to disclose the sales price of their property to the county assessor. The process would be voluntary on the part of the property taxpayer.
Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, said he’s heard concerns about the bill from county assessors in his rural district. “We’re removing the ability of an elected official to make a decision, as opposed to a real estate agent,” he said.
Moyle said assessors are at something of a disadvantage in Idaho because they’re not allowed to see the sales price, and as a result, many are properties are under-valued, but some are over-valued. “What we’re trying to accomplish with this bill is to make sure that those that are over-valued aren’t over-valued,” he said.
Though small, the opposition to the bill was bipartisan; it now moves to the Senate.