The Senate has convened, but gone at ease for a closed-door Republican caucus. In the House, the motorcycle profiling bill came up and passed on a close 38-29 vote. “Starting more than five years ago, the motorcycle community started educating members of the Idaho Legislature about multiple profiling incidents of motorcyclists around the state,” Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, told the House as he opened debate on SB 1292, the Senate-passed anti-motorcycle profiling bill. “This is not an anti-law enforcement bill,” he said. Instead, he said the process has helped improve the relationship between law enforcement and motorcyclists.
The bill says motorcyclists should not be stopped or detained “simply because of what they were riding or wearing,” Anderst said. “Four years ago we had very similar language that passed out of the House unanimously, and died in the body across the rotunda. … Finally this year they were able to get this language passed next door.”
“There are a lot of preconceived ideas about bikers,” Anderst said. “They understand that. … Just like in the average population, there are good individuals and bad ones. But the overwhelming majority are just like the rest of us.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, debated against the bill. “What this is seeking to do is to start down the road of creating special classes of persons,” he said. "This is extra-constitutional protection. This is creating a new carve-out and I wonder who is going to be next." Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, also spoke against the bill, saying profiling is wrong, but she was concerned that passing this bill would foreclose addressing other types of profiling, such as racial profiling. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said he was torn; he liked that the bill addressed ensuring that people not be judged by their appearance, but was also concerned about the issues Chaney raised.
Anderst said racial profiling already is illegal. "Any profiling based on a protected class already is illegal," he said. Motorcyclists, he said, "don't want to be a protected class." They just want to make sure they're treated like anyone else, he said.
The House then voted 38-29 in favor of the bill, sending it to the governor's desk. At that point, the House went at ease for a closed door Democratic caucus. (Note: The photo below shows 37-30, but one member changed from no to yes right after the photo was taken and before the machine closed).