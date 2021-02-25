Despite strenuous and repeated debate against it from Reps. Ron Nate and Vito Barbieri, the House has passed HB 216, the Medicaid supplemental appropriation for next year, which recognizes the receipt of millions in additional federal matching funds authorized because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget bill, which passed the House on a 37-31 vote and now moves to the Senate, lowers the state general funds going into Medicaid this year by $35.8 million, while increasing the amount of federal funds going to the program by $304.8 million.
Nate, R-Rexburg, told the House, “This bill is quite possibly the highest supplemental appropriation in Idaho’s history. … Federal money is not free money.”
Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “This number is astounding. … No one is accountable, no one is held accountable for this kind of overrun.”
In addition to the direct impact of the pandemic on Idaho's health care system, Idaho has been seeing significantly increased costs in Medicaid in part because of pent-up demand for medical care among new enrollees in Medicaid expansion, and in part because the federal government has cut off disenrollment of those who no longer qualify for all forms of Medicaid during the pandemic. That's led to roughly 32,000 Idahoans currently staying on the Medicaid rolls who otherwise wouldn’t be eligible, including more than 13,000 in Medicaid expansion.
Initial projections from Milliman, an actuarial firm, put the state's cost for the first full year of Medicaid expansion, this current year, at around $41 million, which is where it was budgeted; all of those costs were offset through a combination of savings in existing state programs and an allocation of $12.6 million from the Millennium Fund, a state fund that holds tobacco settlement proceeds. But now Milliman has issued a revised report projecting costs this year will be nearly 66% higher than it originally projected, based on higher medical and pharmacy costs, COVID-19 impacts and economic conditions. That would mean another $22.8 million in state costs this year, before the federal offsets.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House co-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, said of Medicaid expansion, “It is in state statute. … This state, this House, we’re obligated to pay our bills. Do I like it? … If we don’t, we need to make changes. Turning this down does not make the change. The money’s been spent, the obligations are due. We need to pay our bills. That’s what Idaho does.”
Nate responded, “We do need to change the statute, we do need to undo this problem. The estimates were wrong, the estimates continue to be wrong.”
However, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said, “The Milliman projections were indeed grossly wrong.” But that was in part due to factors that never could have been anticipated, she said, including the pandemic. “The projections are getting closer and closer to being to being right,” Troy told the House. “To this point, they’re tracking right alongside each other, as Idahoans are going back to work.”
Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion by initiative in November of 2018, after the Legislature for six straight years debated but took no action on it.
The big increase in the federal matching rate for Medicaid, from roughly 70% of costs to 76%, isn't specifically for Medicaid expansion, for which the federal government pays 90%; it's calculated based on the rest of Idaho's Medicaid program. But it's enough to more than offset the increased expansion costs.
Medicaid expansion started covering Idahoans with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level on Jan. 1, 2020. Those Idahoans previously fell into an insurance gap: They made too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to qualify for subsidized health insurance through the Your Health Idaho insurance exchange.
Troy said, “I’ve heard from a lot of Idahoans that have finally been able to get those health care services that they desperately needed. That was the intent, that’s what Idaho asked for, and although not everybody in this body was supportive of that, the citizens of Idaho spoke, and the citizens of Idaho are using this service.”
The budget bill still needs passage in the full Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by JFAC.