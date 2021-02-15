After a very, very long delay because Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, forced full reading of the lengthy bill, the House has voted 54-15 in favor of HB 73, to set up a new local government expenditure transparency and reporting system. Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill’s lead sponsor, told the House, “It’s a bill on uniformity and transparency. Quite simply, this bill authorizes the controller to create a uniform accounting manual for our local government tax districts and governmental entities.” He said, “Uniformity gives all levels of government the factual, uniform and hard data and then allows us to more importantly make these decisions. Uniformity helps the taxpayer by simplifying the data.”
The bill was approved by an interim legislative study committee looking at “Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures.” The joint interim panel asked the Idaho state controller’s office to present information on how it could add local government expenditures to the office’s existing “Transparent Idaho” website, which details numerous state agency expenditures in real time. The answer: It would take developing uniform accounting standards for all those local government agencies, but it would be doable. It also would require state spending and additional state employees to set up the new reporting system.
According to the bill’s fiscal impact statement, the proposal would cost the state general fund $1.6 million to implement next year. In subsequent years, it would cost $1.5 million a year to operate. The state would add three full-time employees in the state Controller’s Office and one in the Legislative Services Office for the new system. Those amounts include $88,000 that would be spent within the current budget year, through a supplemental appropriation, to allow the full program to be set up and operating by the fall of 2021.
The study committee was tasked with looking at soaring property taxes in Idaho, but offered only three recommended proposals: This one; another from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, to limit local government budgets; and a third from Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, to cap local government rainy-day funds. Three versions of Rice’s complex proposal have been introduced but haven’t advanced. Guthrie’s hasn’t been introduced.
Also not introduced thus far this year, despite numerous proposals having been drafted: Any legislation to remove the cap on the homeowner’s exemption from property taxes, which lawmakers froze in 2016, or return to indexing the exemption to home prices in Idaho; any legislation to increase the “circuit breaker,” the state’s property tax break for low-income seniors and homeowners with disabilities, which hasn’t been updated for inflation since 2006; and any legislation to allow school districts to charge impact fees in an effort to have growth cover its own costs. Schools currently are excluded by law from Idaho’s impact fee statutes, such fees can be charged for other local government services.
New House Revenue & Taxation Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, has declined to schedule any of the those bills for introductory hearings in his committee.
Even though the House has now run all the way through the noon hour, it has moved next to take up HB 106, Rep. Vito Barbieri’s bill to eliminate the August election date, over the objections of school districts around the state, which hold their tax levy, bond and recall elections then, after setting their district budgets in June or July.