After a long and impassioned debate, the House today has passed HB 366, the latest version of the "fetal heartbeat" anti-abortion bill, which seeks to ban abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Similar legislation has been passed in 12 other states, but none has been upheld. "We want to save baby lives," sponsor Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, told the House. "When does life begin? It begins at conception," he said.
Under Roe vs. Wade, however, the U.S. Supreme Court precedent, abortion is legally permissible before fetal viability, roughly around 24 weeks into gestation. Through the use of an invasive trans-vaginal ultrasound, a fetal heartbeat can now be detected at as early as six weeks of gestation, before most women know they are pregnant.
"Our ultimate goal, of course, is to overturn Roe vs. Wade and make abortion illegal in Idaho and in the United States," Harris told the House. "While we wait, we still want to save babies."
The bill would take effect only if another state's law were upheld by its federal Court of Appeals. Harris said the idea is that Idaho's law would then be challenged up to the 9th Circuit Court, which likely would rule against it, creating the kind of split between circuits that would prompt U.S. Supreme Court review. "That gives us an opportunity to bring our 'compelling interest' argument all the way to the Supreme Court," Harris said. Also, he said, the bill is "telling Idahoans there's a baby in there, and that abortion stops a beating heart, something you can see and hear for yourself."
Debate against the bill came from both ends of the political spectrum. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, decried the bill for including limited exemptions for cases of rape or incest if a police report is provided. "Why would we put that in code, to discriminate against how a baby was conceived? ... Why are we allowing the killing of babies just because of how they were made? It's not right," she said. Scott also objected to imposing penalties on doctors but not on the women involved, and said, "Six weeks, that's pretty pregnant."
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "The only thing this bill will do is cost taxpayers money, that's it." If it passes and takes effect, she said, "That means we're headed to court and we're going to lose, up until such time, if it ever happens, that Roe vs. Wade is struck down by the Supreme Court. So all this does is walk us into extensive losing litigation."
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, argued that the requirement for a police report ignores the fact that such a report likely wouldn't be available until an investigation has concluded, as much as three months after the crime. "It's mean, it's incomprehensible, it's inconsiderate, and mostly it's unconstitutional," Mathias told the House. "This bill is unconstitutional."
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, tearfully described her difficult pregnancy with her fifth child, who is now a healthy 14-year-old girl “running circles around” her four older brothers. Nichols said she was offered an abortion but declined, and is so glad she made that decision that she worked to get this bill passed, starting last year.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said her great-grandmother died of a self-administered abortion after an abusive relationship, leaving her grandmother and her siblings orphans. She said banning abortion doesn't end the practice, but makes it less safe.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, "You know, like it or not, Roe vs. Wade is the law now. And no one can predict if or how that decision will be changed."
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said, "The gentleman said like it or not we have Roe vs. Wade. I think most of us don't like it. ... I think we believe that life does start at conception. If this is a way that we can save some of these beautiful children, I am all for that."
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, said, "What I do know to be true is that when a mother and a father have the opportunity to actually hear the heartbeat of that child in the womb, the chances of them making a decision to let that pregnancy go to term, even if they choose not to keep the child but maybe to put the child up for adoption, are just better."
Crane said the bill would "establish viability when you can detect a beating heart." He said, "You're dead when you no longer have a heartbeat, so the inverse logic applies that you're alive when you have a heartbeat. ... This bill allows the question to be asked of the court, when does viability begin."
Courts have defined viability as the point at which a fetus can survive independently, outside the womb.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said she's had 10 children, and one was born two and a half months early, not long after the 24-week mark. "I held that baby," she said. "I sat by that baby in Primary Children's Hospital for three months. We brought that baby home on oxygen." Now, she said, her son Andrew is "taller than almost everybody in our family." She called the bill "a step in the right direction."
Idaho already has a "trigger law" on the books that would ban abortion in the state if Roe vs. Wade is overturned.
To become law, HB 366 would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor's signature. An earlier version of the bill already passed the Senate.